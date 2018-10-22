One dead, many injured as Saigon drunk driver crashes car into motorbikes

The BMW car is serious damaged after the accident. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Nguyen Thi Nga, 46, was reportedly speeding on Dien Bien Phu Street and approaching the Saigon Bridge when she lost control and crashed into at least six motorbikes waiting at the traffic light at the Hang Xanh intersection.

The car only came to a halt after ramming a taxi.

A motorbike driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, was killed on the spot while many others were hospitalized with injuries. At least seven people were hospitalized.

Traffic police rush to the scene to investigate the accident. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

“I saw a middle-aged woman stepping out of the BMW car after the accident; she looked scared,” an eyewitness said.

She told the police she had drunk beer at a restaurant in District 1.

The police said on the way back home she became drowsy and lost control, resulting in the deadly accident.

Her alcohol test result was 0.94 miligrams per liter of breath. "The level showed that the driver had use a lot of alcohol and lost control," a police officer said. Nga has been held for investigation.

Victims and witnesses recalled the incident in shock, some saying the crash was as loud as "a bomb blast."

"It was like a war zone, motorbikes and people were lying all over the place," said Thao, who was injured from the accident. She said the dead victim was dragged by the car for around 20 meters.

Traffic was blocked in the area until 1:30 a.m. Monday.

A taxis is badly damaged from the accident. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Road crashes are a common cause of death in Vietnam, killing almost one person every hour on average, according to official figures.

Flouting road safety norms and causing deaths is punishable by up to 15 years in jail.