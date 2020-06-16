On Vietnam’s southern coast, a cemetery for whales

The cemetery spreads 2,000 square meters in Phuoc Hai fishing village in Dat Do District. Since it was built 21 years ago 455 whales have been buried here. Fishermen believe whales are sacred and bring them luck, and so worship the creatures both alive and dead.

To fishermen in Vietnam, especially on the central and southern coasts, the whale is worshiped as Ca Ong, or "Lord Whale", who protects them at sea. Fishermen pray to the whale for a safe trip every time they go fishing. This is a practice that has been in vogue for generations.

Phuoc Hai villagers are no exception. A person who spots a dead whale has the responsibility to mourn the death with all the rituals carried out when his/her parent or grandparent passes away.