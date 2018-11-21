VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Old nail trick threatens safety on sea-crossing bridge

By Giang Chinh   November 21, 2018 | 08:57 pm GMT+7
Old nail trick threatens safety on sea-crossing bridge
The Tan Vu-Lach Huyen Bridge is the longest sea bridge in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/ Ba Do

Iron nails have been scattered on a section of Vietnam's longest sea crossing bridge in the northern city of Hai Phong, endangering commuters.

Local authorities are investigating a nail trap placed on the Tan Vu - Lach Huyen Bridge after receiving complaints from many drivers Monday.

The drivers said a pile of 5cm-long nails were scattered on a section of the bridge, making them afraid of getting flat tires.

Project managers mobilized resources to clean up the bridge and collected two kg of nails.

The management unit said it was planning to install more cameras on both sides of the bridge to prevent miscreants and arrange a rescue vehicle.

The ‘nail trap’, a scam in which thugs scatter nails or sharp objects along the road to cause flat tires and then charge exorbitant fees to fix them is not uncommon in Vietnam.

About two kilograms of iron nails found in the bridge

About two kilograms of iron nails found in the bridge.

The Tan Vu - Lach Huyen Bridge spans 5.4 km (3.4 miles) and has four lanes. It is part of the $523 million Tan Vu - Lach Huyen road project, which spans 15.6 km and connects the Hanoi - Hai Phong expressway to the Lach Huyen international sea port in Hai Phong's Cat Hai District.

The Vietnamese government secured funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the project.

Nail trap threatens passers-by on Southeast Asia’s longest cross-sea bridge
 
 

Old nail trick threatens safety on sea-crossing bridge

Related News:
Tags: Tan Lach-Vu Huyen cross-sea bridge Southeast Asia Hai Phong Vietnam nail trap
 
Read more
Hanoi’s Old Quarter hotel catches fire, guests unharmed

Hanoi’s Old Quarter hotel catches fire, guests unharmed

Spanish man found dead in toilet on Phu Quoc Island

Spanish man found dead in toilet on Phu Quoc Island

Aggrieved fans, coach slam refereeing mistakes in Vietnam-Myanmar match

Aggrieved fans, coach slam refereeing mistakes in Vietnam-Myanmar match

Vietnamese prosecutors seek 7.5 years in jail for ex top cop

Vietnamese prosecutors seek 7.5 years in jail for ex top cop

Vietnam denied legitimate goal against Myanmar: international experts

Vietnam denied legitimate goal against Myanmar: international experts

Da Nang to set up monitoring stations as fish die, beachgoers itch

Da Nang to set up monitoring stations as fish die, beachgoers itch

Two Vietnamese military officers leave for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Two Vietnamese military officers leave for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

 
go to top