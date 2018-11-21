Old nail trick threatens safety on sea-crossing bridge

The Tan Vu-Lach Huyen Bridge is the longest sea bridge in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/ Ba Do

Local authorities are investigating a nail trap placed on the Tan Vu - Lach Huyen Bridge after receiving complaints from many drivers Monday.

The drivers said a pile of 5cm-long nails were scattered on a section of the bridge, making them afraid of getting flat tires.

Project managers mobilized resources to clean up the bridge and collected two kg of nails.

The management unit said it was planning to install more cameras on both sides of the bridge to prevent miscreants and arrange a rescue vehicle.

The ‘nail trap’, a scam in which thugs scatter nails or sharp objects along the road to cause flat tires and then charge exorbitant fees to fix them is not uncommon in Vietnam.

The Tan Vu - Lach Huyen Bridge spans 5.4 km (3.4 miles) and has four lanes. It is part of the $523 million Tan Vu - Lach Huyen road project, which spans 15.6 km and connects the Hanoi - Hai Phong expressway to the Lach Huyen international sea port in Hai Phong's Cat Hai District.

The Vietnamese government secured funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for the project.