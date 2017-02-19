VnExpress International
Oil spill leads to slippery conditions on northern Vietnam highway

By VnExpress   February 19, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

No injuries were reported, but the crash between a tanker and a truck left a tailback on the Hanoi-Thai Nguyen Expressway.

A crash involving an oil tanker and another truck resulted in an oil spill that left vehicles queuing up on an expressway in northern Vietnam on Saturday.

The accident took place at 12:30 p.m. on the Hanoi-Thai Nguyen Expressway, which connects the capital with the northern province of Thai Nguyen, the Transport Newspaper reported on Saturday.

The two trucks were seriously damaged following the crash.

Oil from the tanker caused a severe traffic jam on the expressway, forcing authorities to redirect vehicles.

The scene of the crash between two trucks on the Hanoi-Thai Nguyen Expressway on February 18. Photo courtesy of Transport Newspaper

The 238 Road Management Company was working to clean up the oil spill and hoped to reopen the road late the same day.

Tags: traffic jam expressway oil spill
 
