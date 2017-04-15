VnExpress International
Oh the things you do to beat the heat in Saigon

By Quynh Tran   April 15, 2017 | 01:16 pm GMT+7

Summer is not going easy on the southern city.

A face mask and sunglasses are apparently not enough for this driver. AccuWeather describes the city as “very warm” on Saturday, estimating temperatures at 36 degrees (97 degrees Fahrenheit) but it would feel like 44 degrees outside .
A woman covers up her son in the morning as “it’s burning hot.”
A motorbike driver uses a raincoat shield to get through the street at noon.
Porters have a hard time doing their job.
So do construction workers.
“I have to shower two or three times a day,” says this man by a river.
A guard sprays water outside an office building.
A blanket is put up to block the sun from a baby sleeping on the corridor of the usually overloaded Children’s Hospital No.1. “The children are fatigued because of the heat,” said a father from the neighboring Long An Province.
Swimming pools are crowded. April has been forecast as the hottest month in the city this year. Temperatures of between 37-39 degrees are said to be the daily norm until early May, when the rainy season officially begins.
Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City heat weather dry season
 
