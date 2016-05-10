VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Obama to visit Vietnam next weekend

By VnExpress International   May 10, 2016 | 08:28 pm GMT+7
Obama to visit Vietnam next weekend
U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd R) shakes hands with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong after they spoke to reporters following their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The U.S president will make the first visit to Vietnam on May 22-25, Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. 

Obama will hold official meetings with Vietnam's leadership to discuss ways for the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership to advance cooperation across a wide range of areas, including economic, people-to-people, security, human rights, and global and regional issues, according to a statement on the White House's website today. 

In Hanoi, the president will deliver a speech on U.S.-Vietnam relations. During meetings and events in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the President will discuss the importance of approving the Trans-Pacific Partnership this year. The president also will meet with members of civil society, the Young Southeast Asian Leadership Initiative, entrepreneurs, and the business community.

Tags: Obama White House Vietnam
 
Read more
Rare sea turtle rescued from the mouths of fishermen

Rare sea turtle rescued from the mouths of fishermen

Two-month-old baby dies after receiving vaccination

Two-month-old baby dies after receiving vaccination

Police seize 4 frozen tiger cubs, arrest one

Police seize 4 frozen tiger cubs, arrest one

Vietnam’s tax authorities investigate companies and individuals named in the Panama Papers

Vietnam’s tax authorities investigate companies and individuals named in the Panama Papers

Startup Competition for Female Founders Kicked Off in Vietnam by Israeli Embassy

Startup Competition for Female Founders Kicked Off in Vietnam by Israeli Embassy

Authorities demand factory blamed for river pollution to be closed

Authorities demand factory blamed for river pollution to be closed

Flowers brighten up dull countryside street

Flowers brighten up dull countryside street

Vietnam’s Anti-Corruption Bureau speaks about Panama Papers

Vietnam’s Anti-Corruption Bureau speaks about Panama Papers

 
go to top