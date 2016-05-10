Obama to visit Vietnam next weekend

Obama will hold official meetings with Vietnam's leadership to discuss ways for the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership to advance cooperation across a wide range of areas, including economic, people-to-people, security, human rights, and global and regional issues, according to a statement on the White House's website today.
In Hanoi, the president will deliver a speech on U.S.-Vietnam relations. During meetings and events in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the President will discuss the importance of approving the Trans-Pacific Partnership this year. The president also will meet with members of civil society, the Young Southeast Asian Leadership Initiative, entrepreneurs, and the business community.