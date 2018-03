Obama's schedule for the last day in Vietnam

Later in the morning, the President will participate in a Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) town hall at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City. This town hall is open to pre-credentialed media.

In the afternoon, the President will depart Vietnam en route Shima City, Japan. The departure from Tan Son Nhat International Airport and arrival at Chubu Centrair International Airport are open to pre-credentialed media.

The President will remain overnight in Ise-Shima, Japan.