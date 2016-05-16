VnExpress International
Obama changes schedule in Vietnam visit

By VnExpress International   May 16, 2016 | 07:43 pm GMT+7
U.S. President Barack Obama salutes as he steps from Marine One as he returns to the White House in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The U.S. president will arrive in Hanoi on the morning of May 23 instead of May 22, Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In his first visit to Vietnam, Obama will discuss five areas of importance with Vietnam, including expanding security co-operation and addressing serious tensions in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea). 

He might weigh Vietnam's request to fully lift the embargo on arms trade. 

The U.S. president is expected to support Vietnam’s ability to implement the Trans Pacific Parnership (TPP) as a founding member. He will have a "significant dialogue with the government of Vietnam on human rights" and deep interest in legal reform. He will also be interested in investing in young people, including the inaguration of Fulbright university in Vietnam, dealing with legacy of war including removing unexplored bombs, returning remains of soldiers and remediating sites contaminated by dioxin, according to a media briefing by the U.S. embassy last week. 

Obama will also discuss with Vietnamese government on addressing effects of climate change as witnessed by the serious drought that the Mekong countries are experiencing and other global issues like health and infectious diseases as well as challenges of international terrorism.

The U.S. president will leave Vietnam on May 25 to attend his final G-7 Summit in Ise-Shima, Japan, according to a White House statement.

