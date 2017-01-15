VnExpress International
Not over yet: Vietnam’s internet speed may only recover in 2 weeks

By Dinh Nam   January 15, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Three different cables reported technical issues at around the same time, leaving many internet users frustrated with lagging speed.

The repair of a major undersea internet cable connecting Vietnam with the world is expected to take another two weeks.

Managers of the Asia America Gateway (AAG) said it will take them 21 days fixing the cable for an electrical leakage that was detected last Sunday.

The cable is expected to resume its normal speed on January 29, in the middle of the Lunar New Year break. Most of the country will be off work then, but social media users may not be happy.

The notorious cable broke down several times every year.

This month, the timing could not be worse as two other systems, the Intra Asia and the brand new Asia Pacific Gateway, also reported problems offshore.

No repair updates have been made on the other two.

The Asia Pacific Gateway went online last week. Before its technical issue, there had been high hopes that it would significantly improve internet speed in Vietnam and ease the country’s reliance on the AAG. Such hopes were dashed this week. 

Many users have reported difficulties accessing popular global services such as Facebook, Google and YouTube.

Local news reports also cited businesses who bemoaned huge losses from online transactions that could not go through.

