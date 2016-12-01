Northern Vietnam to be hit by multiple cold snaps

The north of the country will experience 4-5 cold spells over the course of December, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecasting Center.

Over the next ten days, cold spells will hit northern provinces with temperatures ranging from 13 to 23 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Hanoi will stand slightly higher at 15 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Dry weather will also hit northern parts where humidity will average from 40-60 percent.

In central Vietnam, cold spells are forecast with heavy downpours that may cause flooding and landslides. Average temperatures are expected to fall to 17-24 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, southern provinces will experience higher temperatures ranging from 22-32 degrees Celsius. The region is forecast to have moderate and heavy downpours in the first half of December.

Pham Dinh Van, head of the Meteorological Station for the northern region, said that this winter will be warmer than last year, and the chance of snow in mountainous regions is unlikely.

