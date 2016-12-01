VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Northern Vietnam to be hit by multiple cold snaps

By VnExpress   December 1, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Northern Vietnam to be hit by multiple cold snaps
Ethnic children shrink in the cold. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Cold spells are set to hit northern provinces over the next 10 days.

The north of the country will experience 4-5 cold spells over the course of December, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecasting Center.

Over the next ten days, cold spells will hit northern provinces with temperatures ranging from 13 to 23 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Hanoi will stand slightly higher at 15 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Dry weather will also hit northern parts where humidity will average from 40-60 percent.

In central Vietnam, cold spells are forecast with heavy downpours that may cause flooding and landslides. Average temperatures are expected to fall to 17-24 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, southern provinces will experience higher temperatures ranging from 22-32 degrees Celsius. The region is forecast to have moderate and heavy downpours in the first half of December.

Pham Dinh Van, head of the Meteorological Station for the northern region, said that this winter will be warmer than last year, and the chance of snow in mountainous regions is unlikely.

Related news:

Hanoians huddle up as first cold spell of winter descends

Tags: winter cold spell northern Vietnam
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top