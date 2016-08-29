northern-vietnam-drowned-by-heavy-rains

Heavy rainfall on August 28 inundated many northern provinces in Vietnam.

The national weather forecasting agency said that the rains will continue until through August 29, with more than 100mm of rainfall expected in some areas.

Northern and north-central regions of Vietnam are likely to experience hail and strong winds.

Hai Duong Province, 57 kilometers east of Hanoi, has witnessed heavy rainfall of 55 to 100mm over the last few days. Many roads and residential areas have been heavily flooded.

In some areas it’s impossible to distinguish between the road and adjacent ponds and lakes.

Many places were under over a meter of water.

Heavy rain took its toll on livestock farmers after with flooding reported at pig farms and fish ponds.

In Vinh Phuc Province near Hanoi, prolonged rains have also flooded many areas.

Scooters struggle to move through the water.

More flooding is forecast in the northern provinces of Thai Binh, Ninh Binh and Nam Dinh.

Photos by Tran Ngoc Kha and Hai Duong Online Newspaper

