Northern hospital discharges Hmong teen

By Thuy Quynh, Gia Chinh   April 30, 2020 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
Dong Van District General Hospital in Ha Giang Province discharges Hmong teenage girl, April 30, 2020. Photo courtesy of the hospital.

A 16-year-old Hmong girl left Dong Van District General Hospital in Ha Giang Province on Thursday morning, bringing the national total of discharged Covid-19 patients to 219.

Medics said during treatment, "Patient 268" tested negative for the novel coronavirus four times. She will remain isolated at home for 14 days as prescribed following release.

The teenager was the only coronavirus case detected in the northern mountainous province to date.

With three brothers freelancing in China, she experienced Covid-19 symptoms including fever, coughing and breathing difficulties and was quarantined at Dong Van District General Hospital on April 7.

Doctors said the language barrier caused difficulties in tracing the girl’s medical history.

Residents of Chi Trung Village in Hung Yen Province storm the street to cheer for the lockdown being lifted lifted April 30. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh.

Residents of Chi Trung Village in Hung Yen Province cheer after local authorities officially lifted semi-lockdown orders on April 30. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh.

On the same morning, authorities in the northern province of Hung Yen lifted the local semi-lockdown order to the merriment of 1,800 residents.

Ngo Van Mai, 75, from Chi Trung Village of Hung Yen's Van Lam District, said he woke up early to celebrate the occasion, "cheering for the second happiest day of the village's history after the country's Reunification Day (April 30, 1975)."

Villagers were seen storming down the street to mark the end of the semi-lockdown.

Vietnam recorded no new infections Thursday morning, with 51 out of 270 confirmed cases remaining active. The morning marked the sixth day the country had gone without a fresh Covid-19 case, and the 14th day without community transmission.

The global Covid-19 death toll has jumped to over 228,200 in 210 countries and territories.

