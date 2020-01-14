VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Northern expressway welcomes traffic

By Phan Nghia   January 14, 2020 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Northern expressway welcomes traffic
A bus runs on Bac Giang - Lang Son Expressway. Vietnam News Agency.

A 64-kilometer expressway connecting Bac Giang Province with China-bordering Lang Son Province in opened to traffic Tuesday.

The new highway is expected to reduce travel time from Hanoi to Lang Son, via Bac Giang, by an hour to 2.5 hours, and would potentially enhance trade between Vietnam and China.

With a total investment of VND12,189 billion ($525.9 million), the expressway is 25 meters wide with four public lanes and two emergency lanes, and a designed speed of 100 km per hour.

As a build-operate-transfer (BOT) project, the route will collect toll for 17 years (2020-2037).

The section runs parallel to a strip on the existing cross-nation National Highway 1, while connected to four others national highways.

Work on the expressway started in October 2015 and was scheduled for completion in 2018. However, as the original investor ran out of capital, selection of a new investor took place, resulting in delays.

The Bac Giang – Lang Son expressway is a part of the 143-kilometer Hanoi – Lang Son route, connecting the capital with Lang Son Province’s Huu Nghi International Border Gate.

It was technically completed last September.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi Bac Giang Lang Son China expressway
 
Read more
Air pollution forces Vietnam to cough up $13 billion a year

Air pollution forces Vietnam to cough up $13 billion a year

First airline in Vietnam lets passengers self-check luggage

First airline in Vietnam lets passengers self-check luggage

Two women jailed for trafficking teenage girls to China as brides

Two women jailed for trafficking teenage girls to China as brides

Vietnamese airports screen visitors' temperature amid Chinese pneumonia scare

Vietnamese airports screen visitors' temperature amid Chinese pneumonia scare

Da Lat stops construction of unauthorized glass bridge

Da Lat stops construction of unauthorized glass bridge

Wives and other ruses to avoid drunk-driving fines

Wives and other ruses to avoid drunk-driving fines

Leading Saigon hospital springs elaborate Tet surprise on patients

Leading Saigon hospital springs elaborate Tet surprise on patients

20 investigated for murder in clash with Hanoi police

20 investigated for murder in clash with Hanoi police

 
go to top