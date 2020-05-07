VnExpress International
Normalcy looms: Vietnam begins day 21 without Covid-19 community infection

By Le Nga   May 7, 2020 | 06:43 am GMT+7
A bus driver checks body temperature of a passenger in Ho Chi Minh City, April 28, 2020 after the city allows buses to resume operation after a period of suspension due to Covid-19. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnam has gone five days in a row without new Covid-19 patients and 21 days straight without any infections caused by community transmission.

The nation's Covid-19 tally stood at 271 Thursday morning, unchanged since Sunday evening. Of these, 232 have recovered and been discharged and 39 are still under treatment.

Of the active patients, 16 have tested negative once and six twice.

The number of people under quarantine has dropped to nearly 21,000, 245 of them in hospitals specialized for Covid-19 treatment, more than 6,000 in isolation camps and the rest at home.

Starting Thursday, Vietnam lifts all social distancing restrictions on transportation services including buses, taxis, aircraft and trains. But all passengers are still requested to wear face masks.

On Wednesday, the Steering Committee on the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam suggested the government allow all non-essential businesses and services except bars and karaoke parlors to resume operation.

The committee stressed the need to tighten control on all arrivals from abroad, as the condition inside Vietnam becomes "stable."

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, and reported deaths have reached more than 264,100.

