VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Non-stop rain has Hanoians wading in knee-deep waters

By Phuong Son, Gia Chinh   July 21, 2018 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Non-stop rain has Hanoians wading in knee-deep waters
A car wades through the flooded Vu Trong Phung Road. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh

Continuous rain has seen capital city streets flooded with waters rising as high as 50cm in some areas.

Several districts in Hanoi, including Hoang Mai, Ba Dinh and Dong Da have received continuous rainfall for the last 12 hours, with the gauge recording between 70 and 170 millimeters.

The result has been widespread flooding in the city.

Traffic came to a halt on important roads like the Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway or the Thang Long Highway with the water even entering some nearby residents’ houses.

The Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Limited Company has been operating 18 pumping stations and partially opened up the Thanh Liet reservoir to reduce water levels in the city.

Since last Friday, northern Vietnam has been experiencing heavy and persistent rainfalls due to the presence of a tropical depression, according The National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center. Storm Son Tinh made landfall in north central Vietnam on July 18 and weakened into a depression, but still caused torrential rains in the region and its northern neighbors.

It is expected that the rainfall will continue for a few days more. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi flood rain weather meteorological climate environment drainage
 
Read more
Two men caught with 9 stolen dogs in central Vietnam

Two men caught with 9 stolen dogs in central Vietnam

Greater Mekong, including Vietnam, losing forests at alarming rate

Greater Mekong, including Vietnam, losing forests at alarming rate

Streets become streams in Hanoi as tropical depression rages

Streets become streams in Hanoi as tropical depression rages

Foreign tourists in Hanoi received fake money from taxi driver: police

Foreign tourists in Hanoi received fake money from taxi driver: police

Former cop jailed for 9 years for killing Australian wife in Vietnam

Former cop jailed for 9 years for killing Australian wife in Vietnam

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trash dilemma, exam fraud, trekking guide and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trash dilemma, exam fraud, trekking guide and more

How Saigon's feared drug lord was trapped

How Saigon's feared drug lord was trapped

 
go to top