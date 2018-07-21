Non-stop rain has Hanoians wading in knee-deep waters

Several districts in Hanoi, including Hoang Mai, Ba Dinh and Dong Da have received continuous rainfall for the last 12 hours, with the gauge recording between 70 and 170 millimeters.

The result has been widespread flooding in the city.

Traffic came to a halt on important roads like the Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway or the Thang Long Highway with the water even entering some nearby residents’ houses.

The Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Limited Company has been operating 18 pumping stations and partially opened up the Thanh Liet reservoir to reduce water levels in the city.

Since last Friday, northern Vietnam has been experiencing heavy and persistent rainfalls due to the presence of a tropical depression, according The National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center. Storm Son Tinh made landfall in north central Vietnam on July 18 and weakened into a depression, but still caused torrential rains in the region and its northern neighbors.

It is expected that the rainfall will continue for a few days more.