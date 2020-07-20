VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Noi Bai Airport to stop public announcements, minimize noise

By Doan Loan   July 20, 2020 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Noi Bai Airport to stop public announcements, minimize noise
Flight information is displayed on a screen at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of Noi Bai International Airport.

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi will stop announcing flight information via loudspeakers at both domestic and international terminals from July 30.

A representative of the airport said Monday all information related to flights will be displayed on screens in both Vietnamese and English in an effort to reduce noise.

The screen system will be arranged at locations that passengers can easily access. Some information still to be relayed through speakers include announcements of gate changes, emergency bulletins, and fire alarms.

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, deputy director of Noi Bai International Airport, said announcing flight information via screens has become a global trend adopted by many international airports, contributing to reducing noise pollution and improving airport service quality.

Noi Bai will become the third airport in Vietnam to turn off its public address system, after Da Nang International Airport in central Vietnam did so from May this year, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City last year.

Noi Bai, Vietnam’s second busiest airport after Tan Son Nhat, received 29.2 million passengers last year, up 13 percent from 2018 and way beyond its capacity of 25 million passengers.

Related News:

Tags:

Noi Bai Airport

public announcements

Vietnam

Hanoi

quality services

 

Read more

Vietnam confirms 37 new Covid-19 cases, mostly imported

Vietnam confirms 37 new Covid-19 cases, mostly imported

Nine arrested as Cambodia-based drug trafficking ring busted

Nine arrested as Cambodia-based drug trafficking ring busted

Gang busted for smuggling 40 Chinese into Vietnam

Gang busted for smuggling 40 Chinese into Vietnam

Vietnam scores four-gold record at International Chemistry Olympiad

Vietnam scores four-gold record at International Chemistry Olympiad

Vietnam reports first Covid-19 death

Vietnam reports first Covid-19 death

Two Myanmar sailors announced Covid-19 free in Vietnam

Two Myanmar sailors announced Covid-19 free in Vietnam

Da Nang to build field hospital as three medical facilities remain locked down

Da Nang to build field hospital as three medical facilities remain locked down

World Bank provides $6.2 mln to support Vietnam’s Covid-19 fight

World Bank provides $6.2 mln to support Vietnam’s Covid-19 fight

 
go to top