Noi Bai Airport to stop public announcements, minimize noise

Flight information is displayed on a screen at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of Noi Bai International Airport.

A representative of the airport said Monday all information related to flights will be displayed on screens in both Vietnamese and English in an effort to reduce noise.

The screen system will be arranged at locations that passengers can easily access. Some information still to be relayed through speakers include announcements of gate changes, emergency bulletins, and fire alarms.

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, deputy director of Noi Bai International Airport, said announcing flight information via screens has become a global trend adopted by many international airports, contributing to reducing noise pollution and improving airport service quality.

Noi Bai will become the third airport in Vietnam to turn off its public address system, after Da Nang International Airport in central Vietnam did so from May this year, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City last year.

Noi Bai, Vietnam’s second busiest airport after Tan Son Nhat, received 29.2 million passengers last year, up 13 percent from 2018 and way beyond its capacity of 25 million passengers.