No new Covid-19 cases Sunday morning

A medical staff in HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases takes samples for Covid-19 tests. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

In the past 24 hours, Vietnam had just one new Covid-19 patient, taking the number of active cases to 114.

Most of the 258 Covid-19 infections recorded so far have been people entering the country from abroad, of the total. The other 99 patients contracted the virus within the country.

Of the currently active cases, 12 have tested Covid-19 negative twice and 13 have done so once.

The total number of people who came to Vietnam from pandemic affected countries and have been quarantined is 72,000. Of these, 1,200 are quarantined in hospitals, 18,000 are in quarantine centers and 54,000 at their homes.

The Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, the nation’s top Covid-19 hotspot, ended its 14 days of quarantine at 12 a.m. Sunday.

Hanoi still leads the nation in the number of Covid-19 infections with 121 cases, of which 58 have been discharged, followed by HCMC with 54 cases and 40 discharges.

Speaking Friday at an online conference of the National Steering Committee tasked with battling the novel coronavirus, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam said Vietnam got many things right about handling the Covid-19 crisis, but warned "the war is still ahead."

The global death toll in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has reached more than 108,700 people.