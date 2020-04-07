VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

No new Covid-19 case Tuesday morning

By Le Nga   April 7, 2020 | 06:51 am GMT+7

The Health Ministry reported no new novel coronavirus infections Tuesday morning, keeping the national count at 245.

This was the third morning in a row that Vietnam had had no new Covid-19 case. Since March 6, every morning briefing has reported several new Covid-19 infections.

While Monday morning also began without a new infection, four cases in the evening, taking the national tally to 245. Of these 95 have recovered fully and another 18 are expected to leave hospitals Tuesday.

A doctor in protective gear walks inside the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on March 30, 2020, the day when the hospital discharged a batch of 27 Covid-19 patients. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

A doctor in protective gear walks inside the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on March 30, 2020, the day when the hospital discharged a batch of 27 Covid-19 patients. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Many of the remaining active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from abroad, mostly from Europe and the U.S.; and more than 60 people are related to the two major national Covid-19 hotspots - the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi with at least 43 cases, and Buddha Bar & Grill in Ho Chi Minh City with at least 18 cases.

The number of new cases recorded in a day in Vietnam had fallen steadily over the past four days, from ten on April 3 to three on April 4, and then just one on April 5 before it went clean until the night of April 6.

Tran Dac Phu, senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Health Ministry, said at a meeting Monday that the improvement seen was not a reason for Vietnam and its citizens to neglect any measure needed to prevent the spread of the infection.

"We cannot say anything at this point about the decrease in the number of new cases because the incubation time has been identified at 14 days," he said, adding that as the number of cases are falling, stronger measures should be taken to keep up the good work.

"If we’re not careful, Vietnam can see the epidemic grow out of control, just like it has happened in many other places in the world right now," he said.

The country is a week into a 15-day nationwide social distancing campaign announced by the PM, not allowing gatherings of more than two people and asking people not to leave their homes to contain the spread of the pandemic. The PM cited a crucial two-week period in the nation’s Covid-19 fight when he announced the campaign.

The government also suspended all inbound international flights and halted road transport services until April 15 to limit travel in the country of 94 million people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 74,000 lives as it spread to 209 countries and territories.

Coronavirus disease 2019

HCMC discharges two more Covid-19 patients

HCMC discharges two more Covid-19 patients

Coronavirus-infected nurse: breathed ‘like a fish out of water’

Coronavirus-infected nurse: breathed ‘like a fish out of water’

President Trump thanks Vietnam for Covid-19 protective suits

President Trump thanks Vietnam for Covid-19 protective suits

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 epidemic
 
Read more
Visits to recreational places drop by half in Vietnam amid pandemic: Google

Visits to recreational places drop by half in Vietnam amid pandemic: Google

Binh Duong firm lifts lockdown as South Korean expert tests Covid-19 negative

Binh Duong firm lifts lockdown as South Korean expert tests Covid-19 negative

Medical facilities to test all visitors for Covid-19

Medical facilities to test all visitors for Covid-19

Discharged Czech patient praises Vietnam’s ‘professional and humane’ pandemic fight

Discharged Czech patient praises Vietnam’s ‘professional and humane’ pandemic fight

US ‘seriously concerned’ over China sinking Vietnamese fishing boat

US ‘seriously concerned’ over China sinking Vietnamese fishing boat

Four new coronavirus infections take national total to 245

Four new coronavirus infections take national total to 245

Vietnam declares four more patients Covid-19 free

Vietnam declares four more patients Covid-19 free

Covid-19 virus has mutated, Vietnam harbors two groups

Covid-19 virus has mutated, Vietnam harbors two groups

 
go to top