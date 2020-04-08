No new coronavirus cases found Wednesday afternoon

A health official checks temperature of passengers on a bus entering Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Tests had confirmed two new cases on Wednesday morning, both patients being locals who contracted the infection from other patients.

Of the 125 active Covid-19 patients, 17 have tested negative twice and are eligible for discharge, while 25 others have done so once. Vietnam has recorded no Covid-19 death so far.

The Ministry of Health said the epidemic in Vietnam is now in stage three: community transmission.

Of the 251 patients so far, 126 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Most of the current cases are people coming from Europe and the U.S. and others who came in close contact with them.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday another 74,626 people were in quarantine for observation.

The pandemic has spread to 209 countries and territories, claiming 83,000 lives.