No new coronavirus case on Wednesday

By Le Nga   April 22, 2020 | 06:37 pm GMT+7
A medical staff takes samples of a person to test for the novel coronavirus in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally remained at 268 on Wednesday after no new case was diagnosed.

The number of active cases is 45, with the 223 other patients being discharged, the Ministry of Health said. 

Seven people were discharged Wednesday, six in Hanoi and one in the southern Tay Ninh Province. The country has recorded no new cases in the last six days.

Of the remaining patients, 21 have tested negative at least once for the virus. 

"Patient 20", a 64-year old Hanoi woman who was in bad shape, has shown improvement and is able to digest food and no longer has fever.

"Patient 91", a 43-year-old British pilot of Vietnam Airlines being treated in Ho Chi Minh City, also has no fever and no longer requires dialysis.

Over 67,000 people are in isolation, 18,358 of them in hospitals or quarantines, and the rest at home.
The pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories and the death toll has crossed 177,600.

