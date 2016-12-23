VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

No legal action against comedian convicted of child molesting in US: Vietnamese police

By VnExpress   December 23, 2016 | 09:40 am GMT+7
No legal action against comedian convicted of child molesting in US: Vietnamese police
A photo posted on Hong Quang Minh's Facebook page on Wednesday.

Hong Quang Minh, having served his jail sentence in California, will not be registered as a sex offender in Vietnam.

A Vietnamese comedian who has recently been released from a prison in the U.S. will not face further legal action in Vietnam, local police confirmed.

Hong Quang Minh, already registered as a lifetime sex offender in the U.S., will not carry the same criminal record in Vietnam, police said.

Minh, who goes by stage name Minh Beo (Fat Minh), arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday after serving his time in California.

He was arrested on March 24 on charges of having oral sex with a 16-year-old boy and attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under 14 years old. In August, Minh pleaded guilty to the sexual crimes and was sentenced to 18 months in state prison.

During a trial last week, the man failed to get a reduced sentence. California law states that when a person is sentenced to state prison for a crime, he or she will receive two days of credit for every one day served.

As Minh had been detained since late March, he completed his 18-month sentence at Theo Lacy jail early this week and was immediately deported.

Major General Tran The Quan, deputy head of the Legislation Department at the Ministry of Public Security, said Minh’s record in Vietnam will not include his jail term in the U.S., Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) newspaper reported.

There have been questions among the public and local media whether Vietnam will open an investigation against him.

But Quan made it clear that Minh committed the crime in the U.S. and has served his punishment in accordance with the U.S. laws, and there will be no follow-up in Vietnam. He added Vietnam and the U.S. have not signed any mutual legal assistance agreement.

Having sex with children under 16 in Vietnam is considered child rape which can be punished by between 18 years in jail and death. But Vietnam has no laws that punish oral copulation or an attempted sexual assault, lawyers said.

According to many lawyers, foreigners with criminal records overseas have little problem entering Vietnam.

Lawyer Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, former chief justice of Ho Chi Minh City Criminal Court, said she has seen foreign ex-cons who committed crimes in Vietnam but their previous offenses committed overseas were not counted in the trial process.

“Vietnam should adjust its laws with pedophiles and child sex offenders, like banning them from being near children,” lawyer Nguyen Anh Minh from HCMC told Nguoi Lao Dong.

The idea of Minh coming home and still hailed as a celebrity with no criminal record has also irked many local people, who have taken to social media to suggest tough action against Minh to protect Vietnamese children.

Related news:

Vietnamese entertainer pleads guilty to child molesting in US

Vietnamese comedian sentenced to 18 months for child molesting in US

Tags: Vietnam justice sexual assault
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top