Nine new coronavirus cases raise nation's tally to 188

Eighteen infections linked to Bach Mai Hospital, which was isolated starting Saturday, have been detected to date. The hospital in Dong Da District is one of the largest sources of Covid-19 infection in the country.

"Patient 183", a 43-year-old female reporter, resides in Cau Giay District, Hanoi. She interviewed a French man, 58, on March 12 who later became "Patient 148". The man then had yet to be found positive for the coronavirus. She is the country's first infected reporter.

Patients numbering 185 and 188 are related to the Bach Mai Hospital and the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and logistic services to the hospital, respectively.

"Patient 185", 38, resides in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc Disitrict. He underwent treatment for eight days at the hospital. On March 19, the patient came back home. He started coughing on March 24 and had his samples taken which showed him positive for the virus on March 29.

"Patient 188", a 44-year-old employee of the Truong Sinh Company, came into close contact with another staff of the firm who later became "patient 169". The patient had a cough and sore throat on March 22. Previously, she had left Hanoi for a family gathering on March 14 and later returned to work at the Bach Mai Hospital.

The three patients are under treatment at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

"Patient 180", 27, lives in My Duc Disitrict, Hanoi. She'd studied in France and returned to Hanoi's Noi Bai airport on March 20 on Thai Airways TG564 after transiting in Thailand. She was sent to a quarantine zone in northern Ninh Binh Province upon arrival.

"Patient 181", 33, lives in Hanoi. He returned from Thailand on Thai Airways flight TG564 on March 20 and was sent to a quarantine area in Ninh Binh.

"Patient 182", 19, is a Hanoi resident. She, a student in Switzerland, returned to the Noi Bai airport on Vietnam Airlines flight VN618 on March 20 after transiting in Thailand. She was also sent to a Ninh Binh quarantine zone upon arrival.

Patients numbering 180, 181 and 182 are being treated at the Ninh Binh General Hospital, with stable health.

"Patient 184", 43, resides in northern Vinh Phuc Province. She returned to the Noi Bai airport from Russia on Aeroflot flight SU290 on March 25.

"Patient 186", a 52-year-old French national, is wife of "Patient 76". She arrived at the Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 10 on Turkish Airlines flight TK162. From March 10-16, the couple traveled through HCMC, Can Tho City, Hoi An and Hue. On March 16, the patient came to Ninh Binh Province and had her samples taken.

"Patient 187", a 30-year-old U.S. national, stayed in Hanoi’s Tay Ho District after landing at the Noi Bai airport on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 on March 13. From March 13-19, he quarantined himself at home and had close contact with four Vietnamese and five foreigners living in the same building. On March 22, he had his samples taken which showed him positive for the coronavirus on March 25.

Of Vietnam's 188 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, 25 have been discharged after treatment.

Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners coming from the same regions.

Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers and halted all international flights from March 25.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 31,700 people in 199 countries and territories.