Nha Trang taxi driver jailed for robbing South Korean tourists

On November 9 last year, Tran Duong Quang, 36, drove two South Korean women, Do Eunhasoo and Kim Hyunjung, a short distance in the city. The meter showed VND33,000 ($1.41), and when Do out her purse to pay, Quang grabbed 11 VND500,000 bills that value a total of VND5.5 million ($235.68) from her.

The two tourists demanded their money back, but Quang gave them VND67,000 ($2.87) and chased them off.

Do promptly took a photo of his license plate and complained to the police.

Tran Duong Quang (R) is sentenced to 18 months in jail at the Khanh Hoa Province People's Court on May 14, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Khanh Hoa Newspaper.

On further investigation, the police found that Quang had similarly robbed another South Korean tourist and his three companions after driving them to a restaurant on Pham Van Dong Street on December 5 last year.

In this case, he had grabbed their bags containing personal documents, bank cards and 104,000 won and VND532,000 (adding up to around $107), the Khanh Hoa People’s Court was told at his trial on Thursday.