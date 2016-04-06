nguyen-tan-dung-steps-down-as-vietnam-pm

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

A resolution approving Dung to step down as Prime Minister was backed by the majority of NA deputies who cast their votes on April 6.

Some deputies, in assessment of the prime minister's term, credited Dung and his government for their contributions to Vietnam's economic growth.

According to Deputy Truong Trong Nghia, Dung's strong rebuke of China's acts of infringement on the country's sovereignty received strong public support.

Deputy Vo Thi Hong Thoai said she was impressed by his fierce, tenacious opinions and ideas on how to defend national sovereignty at sea.

"The attitude of the Prime Minister has made ​people and voters throughout the country feel more secure and confident," said Thoai.

Deputy Nguyen Manh Cuong said that he appreciated the efforts and achievements of Dung during his tenure. Cuong, however, also pointed out the limitations of the government led by Dung.

"Economic development has not been sustainable or lived up to its potential. Public debt is high, labor productivity is low and living conditions remain difficult for many people. Administrative procedures are still cumbersome and corruption and wastefulness are serious issues," Cuong said.

Dung was born in 1949 in Ca Mau province. From 1995–1996, he assumed the post of vice minister of Public Security then head of the Central Economic Committee.

In 1997, Dung was appointed as the country's youngest ever deputy prime minister at 48 years old, and from 1998–1999, he concurrently held the position of governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.

In 2006, he was appointed prime minister - a position he held for two consecutive terms.

Dung is no longer a member of the Party Central Committee.

Dung’s deputy Nguyen Xuan Phuc was the only candidate put forward by the party congress in January to become Vietnam’s next prime minister. The vote will be cast on April 7.