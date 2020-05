New Zealander jailed in HCMC for stealing laptops from shop

Stalker Walter Logan, 34, came to Vietnam as a tourist in May 2019 and stayed in a hotel in District 1.

In October he stole a laptop each on two separate occasions from a hardware store in District 1. They were worth over VND25 million ($1,080) in total, the HCMC People’s Court heard.

He sold them to two unidentified European men, and authorities are looking for them.