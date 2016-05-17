VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

New U.S. president will support bilateral relations: Vietnam Ambassador

By Việt Anh   May 17, 2016 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
New U.S. president will support bilateral relations: Vietnam Ambassador
Ambassador Vinh in a meeting with Obama. Photo by VOV/Huy Hoang

The new U.S. president, either Democratic or Republican, will continue to boost ties with Hanoi, Vietnam's Ambassador to the U.S. Pham Quang Vinh told VnExpress in an interview.

The U.S. has a consistent policy to increase cooperation with Asia-Pacific, a key geostrategic region with dynamic growth. “If we look at the last 20 years’ time, the relationship between the two countries has always been supported by the two parties, from Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama,” Vinh said. 

Vietnam and U.S. formed their Comprehensive Partnership in July 2013 during a U.S. visit by Vietnam’s former President Truong Tan Sang. The agreement creates a new framework for their cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economics, trade, science and technology, education and training, the environment, healthcare, humanitarian efforts to overcomethe war, defence and security, human rights, and culture, sports and tourism.

Vinh said the Comprehensive Partnership will facilitate a long-term relationship for the benefit of the two countries as well as for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world. 

Ambassador Vinh said on Monday he believes Hanoi and Washington will strike big deals during the upcoming Obama visit, according to the Voice of Vietnam.

Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on May 16 the U.S. president will arrive in Hanoi on the morning of May 23 instead of May 22 as previously planned.

The U.S. presidential elections are scheduled for November this year.

Tags: U.S. election U.S. president Obama
 
Read more
Vietnamese fishermen defiant after latest Chinese fishing ban in East Sea

Vietnamese fishermen defiant after latest Chinese fishing ban in East Sea

Vietnamese government offers rice to fishermen following mass fish deaths

Vietnamese government offers rice to fishermen following mass fish deaths

“King of fruits” dethroned as drought sends prices spiraling

“King of fruits” dethroned as drought sends prices spiraling

Another Hanoi street to be hit with strict billboard code

Another Hanoi street to be hit with strict billboard code

Obama to open first American-style private university in Ho Chi Minh City next week

Obama to open first American-style private university in Ho Chi Minh City next week

Russia wants more foods from Vietnam to cover EU embargo

Russia wants more foods from Vietnam to cover EU embargo

E-tags to speed up expressway toll collection

E-tags to speed up expressway toll collection

Big deals expected during Obama visit: Vietnam Ambassador

Big deals expected during Obama visit: Vietnam Ambassador

 
go to top