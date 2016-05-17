New U.S. president will support bilateral relations: Vietnam Ambassador

The U.S. has a consistent policy to increase cooperation with Asia-Pacific, a key geostrategic region with dynamic growth. “If we look at the last 20 years’ time, the relationship between the two countries has always been supported by the two parties, from Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama,” Vinh said.

Vietnam and U.S. formed their Comprehensive Partnership in July 2013 during a U.S. visit by Vietnam’s former President Truong Tan Sang. The agreement creates a new framework for their cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economics, trade, science and technology, education and training, the environment, healthcare, humanitarian efforts to overcomethe war, defence and security, human rights, and culture, sports and tourism.

Vinh said the Comprehensive Partnership will facilitate a long-term relationship for the benefit of the two countries as well as for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Ambassador Vinh said on Monday he believes Hanoi and Washington will strike big deals during the upcoming Obama visit, according to the Voice of Vietnam.

Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on May 16 the U.S. president will arrive in Hanoi on the morning of May 23 instead of May 22 as previously planned.

The U.S. presidential elections are scheduled for November this year.