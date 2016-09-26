New tree frog discovered in Vietnam jungle

The new tree frog discovered in Vietnam's Hoa Binh Province. Photo by Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology

Vietnamese and German scientists announced they have found a new tree frog species in the northern province of Hoa Binh.

The frog is distinguishable by its small size, with a snout-vent length of up to 2.85 centimeters in males and 3.26 in females, head longer than wide, and smooth dorsal skin of grayish green.

It does not have vomerine teeth or spines on the upper eyelid, while its throat and ventral surface of arms and thighs are brown with white spots.

The frog was found at the Ngoc Son-Ngo Luong Reserve and has been named Theloderma annae Nguyen, Pham, Nguyen, Ngo & Ziegler, 2016 after four Vietnamese scientists from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and one from Cologne Zoological Garden.

