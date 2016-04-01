VnExpress International
New rule on foreign workers' permit effective today

By Ba Do, Kim Thuy   April 1, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Three important regulations  on work permits for foreign workers, insurance for motor vehicles and implementation of a single-door mechanism in the General Customs Department will take effect from April 1.

Time length for issuing work permits for foreign workers shortens, more exemption.

Decree No.11 issued by the government reduces the time it takes to get a work permit in Vietnam to seven days. At present, the duration is 10 days.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs is responsible for licensing foreign employees to work in the country within seven days of receiving all the required documents.

new-rule-on-foreign-workers-permit-effective-today

Photo: worklink.vn

If the foreign worker is not eligible, the ministry must send them a written report clearly stating the reasons for not granting the work permit.

For details on who is exempt, how to get exemption, who needs a work permit, how to get it and what happens to foreign workers who work without work permit,click here

Compulsory civil liability insurance for motor vehicle owners increases to VND100 million ($4,500)

According to Circular No.22, issued by the Ministry of Finance, insurance companies have to pay up to VND100 million ($4,500) per person, per accident in the event a motor vehicle owner causes deaths, up VND30 million ($1,300) compared to the present liability.

new-rule-on-foreign-workers-permit-effective-today-1

Photo: Ba Do

The insurance liability will beVND50 million ($2,300) perperson per accident in cases where the motor vehicle owner only cause property damage.

In cases of a property losses caused by automobiles, tractors, construction machinery and and other specilized vehicles for agriculture, forestry, national security and defense purposes, the liability that insurance companies have to pay is VND100 million ($4,500) per accident.

General Department of Customs: Single- door mechanism

According to Decision No. 369, which takes effect on April 1, the General Department of Customs will deal with procedures related to policies and import-export activities requested by individuals and organization through a single agency responsible for both receiving documents and returning outcomes.

Within 10 working days from the date of receipt of complete and valid tax exemption application dossiers, the customs officials shall grant tax exemption for individuals and organizations.

Within five working days from the date of receipt of requests for solving any problems or concerns from individuals and organizations, customs officials shall provide them written responses.

