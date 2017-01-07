New project tackles violence against children in Vietnam

Humanitarian organization World Vision Vietnam on Friday launched its “End Violence against Children” project, aiming to save thousands of Vietnamese children from abuse and maltreatment every year.

Vietnam is among four Mekong countries benefiting from the four-year project, which has a budget of over $1.5 million.

In Vietnam, it will be implemented in four districts of the northern mountainous provinces of Yen Bai and Dien Bien.

The project hopes to create an environment in which vulnerable children and young people from 12 to 24 years old will be protected by their families and communities. It also aims to prevent human trafficking through club activities, vocational training, small-scaled startups and personal assistance.

Than Thu Ha, who leads the project, said that the parents should equip their children with necessary knowledge and skills to protect themselves, especially with the rise of school violence, human trafficking and child sexual abuse recently.

Data may vary but according to World Vision Vietnam, around 3,000 to 4,000 children are suffering from abuse and maltreatment every year in the country and about 1,000 of them are victims of child sexual abuse.

According to official figures released last year, more than 8,200 cases of child abuse came to light between 2011 and 2015, including 5,300 cases of sexual abuse.

