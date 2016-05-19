new-premium-shuttle-bus-service-connects-ho-chi-minh-city-with-airport

The new No. 49 shuttle bus route has a shorter travel time than public buses since it goes directly from the airport to locations in the city center without stopping at the public bus station. Instead, the No. 49 stops at big hotels in the city center, along with Notre Dame Cathedral and the Opera House.

According to SATSCO - an air transport agency that is overseeing the operation of the bus route - it aims to deliver a high quality bus service. All the buses have been imported from South Korea and designed according to public passenger transport standards in developed countries. The buses have a capacity of 29 passengers, satisfy European emissions and safety standards and are equipped with free wifi.

Inside one of the shuttle bus No.49. Photo by Huu Cong.

SATSCO said that drivers and conductors on the buses are well trained, professional and able to communicate in English. Ticket sales, schedules and routes are guaranteed by the company.

"With these advantages and in combination with the No.109 bus route, the No. 49 shuttle service will certainly contribute to boosting the image of public transport as well as tourism in HCM City," said a SATSCO representative.

Two months ago, the five-star No. 109 route (Tan Son Nhat International Airport - city center) was put into operation, and has since attracted a lot of passengers.

Follow VnExpress International on Facebook and Twitter