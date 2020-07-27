VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

New, more infectious coronavirus strain responsible for Da Nang transmission

By Le Nga   July 27, 2020 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
New, more infectious coronavirus strain responsible for Da Nang transmission
A medical worker in Hai Chau District, Da Nang City writes on a vial containing Covid-19 test samples, July 25, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

The novel coronavirus responsible for Da Nang's recent community transmission cases belongs to a new, more contagious strain of foreign origin, genetic analysis revealed.

However, whether the new strain’s virulence was greater than that of previous variants has yet to be confirmed, Nguyen Thanh Long, acting Minister of Health, said at a meeting with the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Fight and Prevention Monday morning.

Vietnam has recorded five strains among its previously confirmed cases, making this the sixth strain, he said.

"The new strain came from outside of Vietnam, but we don't know from which country. The health ministry has submitted the new strain's data to a world gene bank for comparison," Long said.

Central Da Nang City has confirmed three Covid-19 community transmissions over the weekend: two men, aged 57 and 61, and a 71-year-old woman. Another community transmission, a 17-year-old boy, was recorded in the nearby Quang Ngai Province, though it was confirmed he had visited Da Nang on July 14.

All four cases had either been at or in contact with someone in Da Nang Hospital, Da Nang Hospital C and the Orthopedic and Physical Rehabilitation Hospital of Da Nang. All three hospitals are located on the same plot in Hai Chau District, and have since been put under lockdown.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced Da Nang would enter a period of social distancing for at least 14 days starting Tuesday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government’s Directive 19 on social distancing requires citizens to maintain a distance of at least one meter from each other and prohibits gatherings of more than 20 persons in public, except in offices, schools and hospitals.

Residents are encouraged to stay at home. Festivals, religious ceremonies, sports and other events that gather a large number of people are banned. "Non-essential" businesses including entertainment facilities, beauty salons, massage and karaoke parlors, and bars are closed.

Several localities have requested arrivals from Da Nang to report to authorities and get tested for Covid-19 as well.

Vietnam has recorded 420 Covid-19 cases so far, with 55 remaining active. The first community transmission in 100 days was confirmed on Saturday to be a 57-year-old man in Da Nang, breaking Vietnam's 99-day streak of no community transmission.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Da Nang outbreak linked to three more Covid-19 cases

Da Nang outbreak linked to three more Covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 30 more Covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 30 more Covid-19 cases

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

Da Nang finishes field hospital in four days to treat Covid-19 spillover

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Da Nang

Covid-19

coronavirus

community transmission

social distancing

lockdown

strain

genetics

 

Read more

Da Nang records 11 new Covid-19 cases

Da Nang records 11 new Covid-19 cases

Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam

Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam

Three reporters in the soup over alleged extortion

Three reporters in the soup over alleged extortion

Vietnam drug kingpin, four accomplices sentenced to death

Vietnam drug kingpin, four accomplices sentenced to death

Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities

Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities

Localities screen Da Nang arrivals as Covid-19 infections resume

Localities screen Da Nang arrivals as Covid-19 infections resume

Government imposes social distancing in Da Nang as Covid-19 resurfaces

Government imposes social distancing in Da Nang as Covid-19 resurfaces

Vietnam brings back Covid-19 protocols for public transport

Vietnam brings back Covid-19 protocols for public transport

 
go to top