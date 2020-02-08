Netflix, Spotify stop free trial offers in Vietnam

A combination of the logos of online streaming music service Spotify and movie streaming service Netflix. Photo by AFP.

On Friday, the official website of U.S.-based streaming service Netflix said "free trials are currently not offered in [Vietnam]."

Ever since its arrival in the country in 2016, Netflix has allowed users in Vietnam a 30-day trial for its services.

"We're looking at different marketing promotions in Vietnam to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience," an unidentified Netflix spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Sweden-based music streaming service Spotify has announced on its website that it would stop its three-month free Premium offer in Vietnam on February 17. It has not given an explanation for the decision.

Netflix has been available in Vietnam since 2016 at VND180,000 ($7.8) a month for a basic subscription.

The service, with around 167 million subscribers in over 190 countries and territories by Q4 2019, has been seeking to produce and acquire rights for more Asian content to increase the number of global subscribers. It launched its Vietnamese language website last October.

Spotify, currently available in 79 markets around the world, was launched in Vietnam in 2018. The service boasts around 271 million monthly active users, of which 124 million are premium subscribers, according to its Q4 2019 financial report.