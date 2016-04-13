VnExpress International
Nearly 8,000 flights delayed in first quarter

By Dam Tuan   April 13, 2016 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

Airlines conducted 51,656 flights in Vietnam during the first three months in 2016, of which 7,735 were delayed and 295 were cancelled, but the plus-side was there were less lost or stolen goods.

At the Ministry of Transport’s quarterly meeting on April 12, Deputy Minister Nguyen Ngoc Dong reported that the number of delayed flights decreased 0.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Delayed flights continue to cause problems for passengers. Photo by Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (ACV) reported that 41 passengers declared lost check-in items in the first quarter, falling sharply from 125 in the same period in 2015, but there were no reports of theft.

However, aviation safety violations increased 15 percent compared with the first quarter of 2015. The main issues were troublesome passengers, travel documents and illegal entry into restricted zones.

Tags: Ministry of Transport ACV delayed flights Nguyen Ngoc Dong
 
