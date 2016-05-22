VnExpress International
Nearly 70 million voters expected to cast ballots today

By Toan Dao   May 22, 2016 | 12:32 pm GMT+7
A voter in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan

More than 69.2 million voters across Vietnam are expected to show up on Sunday to elect 500 members of the new National Assembly, 3,918 province councilors, 24,993 district councilors and 294,055 commune councilors for the 2016-2021 tenure.

The 500 NA delegates will be chosen from 870 approved candidates, the government portal cited data from the Office of the National Election Council as saying Sunday.

The voting for the new tenure started at 7 a.m. and will be closed at 7 p.m today.

Leaders from the Party, the current National Assembly, the government and citizens across the country were seen casting their votes early in the day during the general election dubbed by the Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as the country’s biggest in history.

Hanoi and HCMC are the leading places of candidacy, followed by Thanh Hoa and Nghe An. The vast majority of candidates have been centrally nominated.

Tags: Vietnam general election
 
