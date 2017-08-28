VnExpress International
Nearly 200 guests taken sick with food poisoning at wedding in central Vietnam

By Vi Vu   August 28, 2017 | 05:38 pm GMT+7

Food poisoning killed at least 16 people across the country during the first half of 2017.

What should have been one couple's special day turned out to be a nightmare for 183 of their wedding guests in the central province of Ninh Thuan on Saturday when they were rushed to hospital with symptoms of food poisoning.

They were among more than 300 people who attended the party at a local house where they were served hot pot and other meat dishes the family had prepared themselves, local media reported.

The province’s general hospital is still treating 75 of the worst cases, including 18 children.

Health officials have taken food samples for testing.

Mass food poisonings are not uncommon in Vietnam and occur mostly in factory and school canteens, but the list of victims also includes guests at big parties in rural areas.

In February, more than 50 guests at a wedding party in the northern province of Ha Giang were hospitalized with food poisoning just a couple of days after eight people died of poisoning after drinking wine at a funeral wake in the nearby Lai Chau Province.

Official figures showed that 73 food poisoning cases affected nearly 1,600 people and killed 16 in the first six months of this year in Vietnam.

