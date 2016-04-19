VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Natural disasters "have cost $7 trillion"

By AFP   April 19, 2016 | 10:21 am GMT+7

Natural disasters have caused more than $7 trillion (6.2 trillion euros) in economic damage worldwide since 1900, with floods and storms accounting for nearly 60 percent of the total, researchers said Monday.

The death toll from such natural calamities, which also include earthquakes, volcanoes, droughts, heatwaves and wildfires, topped eight million from 1900 to 2015, according to findings presented at a meeting of the European Geosciences Union in Vienna.

More than a third, 38.5 percent, of the economic damage, and just over half the loss of life was the result of flooding, according to James Daniell, an Australian risk engineer at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany. 

"Flooding is the key driver" for economic loss and death, said Daniell, who has catalogued 35,000 disasters over 115 years, the largest such database in existence.

Since about 1960, storms and storm surges, the exceptional waves they cause, have replaced flooding as the most destructive forces, battering buildings and infrastructure.

Whether this shift was due to climate change was impossible to say, he told AFP. 

"When we go back in time, the record is not complete," he said on the sidelines of the annual gathering of about 13,000 Earth and space scientists.

"We probably have floods and storms from the 1930s or 1940s, for example, that never came into the database."

The frequency of other natural disasters, notably earthquakes, which accounted for 26 percent of losses, and volcanoes, which caused one percent, remained fairly constant over time. 

Earthquakes accounted for nearly 30 percent of deaths, some 2.3 million people over the 115-year period.

Of those fatalities, nearly 60 percent died when buildings collapsed, while about 28 percent perished in a tsunami or landslide.

Overall, the annual cost of economic losses due to natural disaster has increased progressively over time, the study found.

But as a percentage of the rising value of all infrastructure on the ground, currently estimated at some $300 trillion, losses have actually declined, Daniell said.

Tags: natural disaster earthquake
 
Read more
New PM to meet private sector in bid to remove business hurdles

New PM to meet private sector in bid to remove business hurdles

State official named and shamed for degree fraud

State official named and shamed for degree fraud

Vietnamese student in Japan collects rain water to cook after quakes

Vietnamese student in Japan collects rain water to cook after quakes

Vietnam busts Taiwanese group involved in phoney police scam

Vietnam busts Taiwanese group involved in phoney police scam

Party General Secretary asks to accelerate investigation on key corruption cases

Party General Secretary asks to accelerate investigation on key corruption cases

Former U.S. and Vietnamese fighter pilots meet to

Former U.S. and Vietnamese fighter pilots meet to "close old chapter"

Prominent parliamentary self-nominee shares thoughts on failure

Prominent parliamentary self-nominee shares thoughts on failure

Four parliamentary self-nominees reach final list in HCM City

Four parliamentary self-nominees reach final list in HCM City

 
go to top