National highway traffic jam lasts hours after three fatal accidents

The accidents that happened over a one-kilometer-long stretch of the highway in Kim Thanh District, Hai Duong Province, around two hours east of Hanoi, killed seven people between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The resulting traffic jams stretched 10 kilometers long and lasted until nearly 1 p.m.

In one accident, a man was hit and killed by a bus. A driver was killed when two trucks collided head-on in another case. Five other victims were killed when they were waiting at a crossing and a truck crashed into the street divider, flipped and crushed them.

Traffic police try to manage trucks on the 789 Bridge after the accidents, but the sheer number of vehicles made it a very tough task.

People on motorbikes weaved in and out of spaces between larger vehicles, trying to find a way ahead.

Nguyen Thi Bay, a local resident, made hay when the sun shines, selling drinks and snacks to people stuck in traffic.

"The traffic jam began at 6:30 a.m., and it did not stop even until noon, so we brought water and milk to sell to the drivers and others stuck on the road," she said.

A man tries to fix a badly frayed tire of a truck, though it was not clear how or when this kind of damage happened. Broken-down vehicles on the road section affected by the accidents worsened the traffic jam.