National Covid-19 count goes up to 265 with three new cases

A medical officer collects health declarations from residents at Hanoi's Ha Loi village, the second largest hotspot in the city, April 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The number of active cases is currently 120 after the discharge of 145 Covid-19 patients.

The two new patients take Ha Loi Village’s infection tally to 12, all of whom are still under treatment. The village has become the second Covid-19 hotspot in the capital city after the Bach Mai Hospital, which came out of a fortnight-long lockdown Sunday.

"Patient 263" is a 45-year-old resident of Ha Loi who developed a fever, sore throat, dry cough and fatigue on March 25. Her samples were taken on April 11 and she was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi after testing positive.

"Patient 264", 24, is also a resident of Ha Loi Village who had her samples taken on April 11 and is being treated at the same hospital as "Patient 263."

"Patient 265", 26, who hails from the central province of Ha Tinh had returned March 23 to Vietnam from Thailand via the Cha Lo border gate in the central province of Quang Binh. He was quarantined on arrival at a facility in Thach Ha District, Ha Tinh Province.

His samples were tested on April 8 and April 12 before he was confirmed Covid-19 positive. He is being treated at the Cau Treo Hospital in Ha Tinh.

Ha Loi Village with its 1,000 or so residents was placed under a lockdown on April 7 after three villagers contracted the virus.

Hanoi leads the nation in the number of Covid-19 cases with 127 recorded so far, of whom 58 have been discharged. Ho Chi Minh City takes the second spot with 54 cases and 40 discharges.

Globally, the Covid-19 death toll has risen to more than 114,000 in 210 countries and territories.