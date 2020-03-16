VnExpress International
National carrier threatens permanent ban on passengers hiding Covid-19 truth

By Dang Khoa   March 16, 2020 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
Two medical staffs prepare to disinfect a Vietnam Airlines aircraft at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, February 4, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Vietnam Airlines may permanently ban passengers who insist on flying after willfully failing to disclose their Covid-19 infection.

The national flag carrier has warned passengers that those who test positive for Covid-19 but do not declare it truthfully could be banned from flying on Vietnam Airlines permanently.

The warning is a precautionary measure to encourage honest declarations and to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, the airline said.

It said that in case a passenger is found deliberately lying or hiding his or her health status vis a vis the Covid-19 infection or its symptoms, the airline will report such instances to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and execute a permanent flying ban.

Passengers traveling on Vietnam Airlines flights must wear face masks before and during the flight as required by the state. The airline will refuse check-in for passengers who are not equipped with a face mask.

Vietnam has recorded 57 Covid-19 positive cases so far, 17 of them foreigners. Sixteen patients were discharged weeks ago.

Many of the active cases flew with Vietnam Airlines from Europe.

