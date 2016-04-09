National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today

The major government reshuffle involves three deputy prime ministers, 18 ministers and senior officials to replace 20 dismissed officials who have either reached retirement age or transferred to new positions.

Yesterday, former Chief Judge of the Supreme People's Court Truong Hoa Binh, former Minister of Finance Vuong Dinh Hue and former Minister of Construction Trinh Dinh Dung were nominated to become deputy prime ministers.

According to Phuc's proposal, the following officials will be considered for ministerial positions:

Ngo Xuan Lich - Minister of National Defense To Lam - Minister of Public Security Le Vinh Tan - Minister of Home Affairs Le Thanh Long - Minister of Justice Nguyen Chi Dung - Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Tuan Anh - Minister of Industry and Trade Pham Hong Ha - Minister of Construction Tran Hong Ha - Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Truong Minh Tuan - Minister of Information and Communication Dao Ngoc Dung – Minister of Labors, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ngoc Thien - Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chu Ngoc Anh - Minister of Science and Technology Phung Xuan Nha - Minister of Education Do Van Chien - Minister and Chair of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Truong Quang Nghia – Minister of Transport Mai Tien Dung – Chairman of the Government Office Phan Van Sau – Government Inspector General Le Minh Hung – Governor of State Bank

Among the members of the old cabinet, three ministers retain their seats, including:

Cao Duc Phat - Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Thi Kim Tien - Minister of Health Dinh Tien Dung - Minister of Finance

In addition, the National Assembly will vote for a resolution on Land Use Plan 2016-2020, passing an amended Law on Signing, Joining and Implementing International Treaties and a resolution to ratify the diplomatic agreements on visa issuance between Vietnam and the U.S.