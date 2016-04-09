VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today

By Hoang Thuy, Vuong Anh   April 9, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today
National Assembly deputies. Photo: VnExpress

National Assembly, the highest legislative body of Vietnam, will complete the transition to the new government today by approving 21 new officials of the cabinet put forward by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The major government reshuffle involves three deputy prime ministers, 18 ministers and senior officials to replace 20 dismissed officials who have either reached retirement age or transferred to new positions.

Yesterday, former Chief Judge of the Supreme People's Court Truong Hoa Binh, former Minister of Finance Vuong Dinh Hue and former Minister of Construction Trinh Dinh Dung were nominated to become deputy prime ministers.

According to Phuc's proposal, the following officials will be considered for ministerial positions:

  1. Ngo Xuan Lich - Minister of National Defense
  2. To Lam - Minister of Public Security
  3. Le Vinh Tan - Minister of Home Affairs
  4. Le Thanh Long - Minister of Justice
  5. Nguyen Chi Dung - Minister of Planning and Investment
  6. Tran Tuan Anh - Minister of Industry and Trade
  7. Pham Hong Ha - Minister of Construction
  8. Tran Hong Ha - Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
  9. Truong Minh Tuan - Minister of Information and Communication
  10. Dao Ngoc Dung – Minister of Labors, Invalids and Social Affairs
  11. Nguyen Ngoc Thien - Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism
  12. Chu Ngoc Anh - Minister of Science and Technology
  13. Phung Xuan Nha - Minister of Education
  14. Do Van Chien - Minister and Chair of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs
  15. Truong Quang Nghia – Minister of Transport
  16. Mai Tien Dung – Chairman of the Government Office
  17. Phan Van Sau – Government Inspector General
  18. Le Minh Hung – Governor of State Bank

.

Among the members of the old cabinet, three ministers retain their seats, including:

  1. Cao Duc Phat - Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
  2. Nguyen Thi Kim Tien - Minister of Health
  3. Dinh Tien Dung - Minister of Finance

.

In addition, the National Assembly will vote for a resolution on Land Use Plan 2016-2020, passing an amended Law on Signing, Joining and Implementing International Treaties and a resolution to ratify the diplomatic agreements on visa issuance between Vietnam and the U.S.

Tags: leadership transition national assembly resolution
Read more
Lawmakers enact Vietnam – U.S. visa agreement

Lawmakers enact Vietnam – U.S. visa agreement

Vietnam's parliament passes new International Treaties Law

Vietnam's parliament passes new International Treaties Law

Da Nang official urges food safety inspectors to get creative

Da Nang official urges food safety inspectors to get creative

The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet

The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet

People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

Ho Chi Minh City declares Zika outbreak

Ho Chi Minh City declares Zika outbreak

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominates new cabinet

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominates new cabinet

Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down

Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down

 
go to top