National Assembly innovator Vu Mao passes away

By Hoang Thuy   May 30, 2020 | 09:25 pm GMT+7
Vu Mao, former Chairman of the National Assembly Office. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Vu Mao, former chair of the National Assembly Office known for efforts to make parliamentary discussions public, died early Saturday morning aged 81.

Born in Hanoi, Mao was a member of the Central Party Committee for five consecutive periods, member of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and member of Constitution Amendment Committee 1992.

He was formerly First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Youth Communist Union, Chairman of the NA's Youth and Children Committee, Head of the National Assembly Office (1987-2002) and Chairman of the NA's Foreign Affairs Committee. Mao retired from public service in January 2008.

He is credited for innovations in NA operation. Mao once said that he’d put his "political career on the table to convince the National Assembly leaders to screen and broadcast live important sessions of the parliament."

In 1994, the NA sessions were broadcast live for the first time, thanks to Mao.

Today, the live broadcast of important NA activities has become a regular affair, helping voters nationwide directly follow the law-making body’s performance.

Tags:

National Assembly

chairman

constitution

Vietnam

 

