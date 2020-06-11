VnExpress International
National active Covid-19 tally down to 11

By Le Nga   June 11, 2020 | 08:34 pm GMT+7
The last Covid-19 patient in Thai Binh Province, a 48-year-old man, is announced recovered on June 11, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Thai Binh General Hospital.

Thai Binh Province's last Covid-19 patient was confirmed free of the virus on Thursday, bringing Vietnam's count of active coronavirus cases down to 11.

Isolation restrictions have been lifted from the Thai Binh General Hospital in the northern province following the recovery, the Health Ministry said. Doctors, nurses and other medical workers who directly took care of the patient will remain quarantined for another 14 days.

The 48-year-old man had been admitted to the hospital on May 15, two days after he’d returned from Russia on a repatriation flight.

Of 33 other people on the flight who tested positive for the virus, 27 have recovered.

Vietnam has confirmed 332 Covid-19 cases so far. Of this 321 have recovered after treatment and no deaths recorded.

With no new infection recorded Thursday, the nation has gone 56 days without community transmission of the virus.

