NA’s Chairman steps down today

Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Sinh Hung. - Photo: Giang Huy

He will, however, remain in the post until tomorrow, when a new chairperson is expected to be selected. The Politburo has recommended Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan for the position of NA’s new chairperson. If elected, she will become the first chairwoman of the NA.

Hung took the leadership of the 12th National Assembly in 2011. The NA’s delegates had recommended Hung together with President Truong Tan Sang and Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to be re-elected at the 12th National Congress held last January but he decided to withdraw.

Hung was born in 1946 in the central province of Nghe An. He held the post of minister of finance and deputy prime minister before becoming chairman of the NA.