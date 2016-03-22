Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi nominated to join cabinet-parliament speaker

A list of proposed cabinet ministers seen by Reuters showed the Nobel peace prize laureate's name next to four ministries: minister of the president's office, foreign affairs, electric power and energy, and education.

Suu Kyi led the NLD to a landslide win, but a constitution drafted by the former junta bars her from the presidency because her two sons are British citizens, as was her late husband. The incoming government will take power next month.

