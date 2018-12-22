VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Motorbike mechanic, nail scatter culprit caught in northern Vietnam

By Giang Chinh   December 22, 2018 | 08:11 pm GMT+7
Motorbike mechanic, nail scatter culprit caught in northern Vietnam
People travel on Hai Phong's cross-sea bridge Tan Vu - Lach Huyen. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Tu

A month after iron nails were found scattered on Vietnam’s longest sea-crossing bridge, the man who did it has been apprehended.

Police in Hai Phong City Friday detained a 20-year old mechanic for scattering the 5cm iron nails.

The arrest happened around a month after many drivers complained about a pile of 5cm-long nails scattered along a section of the Tan Vu - Lach Huyen Bridge in the city, two hours east of Hanoi.

Le Trung Hieu, 20, the owner of a motorbike garage near the bridge was identified as the culprit. Police said he was a drug addict.

Le Trung Hieu, 20, is held at police station for scattering 1.5 kg of iron nails along the Tan Lach-Vu Huyen Bridge in Hai Phong City. Photo by Hai Phong Police. 

Le Trung Hieu, 20, is held at police station for scattering 1.5 kg of iron nails along the Tan Lach-Vu Huyen Bridge in Hai Phong City. Photo by Hai Phong Police. 


They said Hieu scattered 1.5 kg of iron nails along the bridge early last month so that drivers would get their flat tires fixed at his shop.

Hieu admitted to the police that six motorbike drivers have fallen for his nail trap and he charged them between VND20,000 ($0.85) and VND90,000 (3.86) for repair services.

About 1.5 kg of iron nails found in the bridge.

About 1.5 kg of iron nails found in the bridge.

This is not the first time that the ‘nail trap’ is being deployed in Vietnam.

The management unit of the bridge project said it was planning to install more cameras on both sides of the bridge to prevent miscreants from endangering drivers, and also deploy a rescue vehicle to help those in need.

The Tan Vu - Lach Huyen Bridge spans 5.4 km (3.4 miles) and has four lanes. It is part of the $523 million Tan Vu - Lach Huyen road project, which spans 15.6 km and connects the Hanoi - Hai Phong expressway to the Lach Huyen international sea port in Hai Phong's Cat Hai District.

Motorbike mechanic, nail scatter culprit caught in north Vietnam  (EDITED)
 
 

Motorbike mechanic, nail scatter culprit caught in northern Vietnam

Related News:
Tags: Tan Lach-Vu Huyen nail trap sea-crossing bridge nail scatter motorbike mechanic Hai Phong Vietnam
 
Read more
Bangkok Airways to launch direct flight to Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Bay

Bangkok Airways to launch direct flight to Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Bay

Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more

Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more

Six killed as restaurant catches fire in southern Vietnam

Six killed as restaurant catches fire in southern Vietnam

Vietnamese man caught with 5 kg of cannabis in Australia

Vietnamese man caught with 5 kg of cannabis in Australia

22 Chinese caught making fake bank cards in southern Vietnam

22 Chinese caught making fake bank cards in southern Vietnam

Four Vietnamese make AFF Cup team

Four Vietnamese make AFF Cup team

Minor boys who outed principal’s molestation expose systemic deficiencies

Minor boys who outed principal’s molestation expose systemic deficiencies

 
go to top