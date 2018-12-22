Motorbike mechanic, nail scatter culprit caught in northern Vietnam

Police in Hai Phong City Friday detained a 20-year old mechanic for scattering the 5cm iron nails.

The arrest happened around a month after many drivers complained about a pile of 5cm-long nails scattered along a section of the Tan Vu - Lach Huyen Bridge in the city, two hours east of Hanoi.

Le Trung Hieu, 20, the owner of a motorbike garage near the bridge was identified as the culprit. Police said he was a drug addict.

Le Trung Hieu, 20, is held at police station for scattering 1.5 kg of iron nails along the Tan Lach-Vu Huyen Bridge in Hai Phong City. Photo by Hai Phong Police.



They said Hieu scattered 1.5 kg of iron nails along the bridge early last month so that drivers would get their flat tires fixed at his shop.

Hieu admitted to the police that six motorbike drivers have fallen for his nail trap and he charged them between VND20,000 ($0.85) and VND90,000 (3.86) for repair services.

About 1.5 kg of iron nails found in the bridge.

This is not the first time that the ‘nail trap’ is being deployed in Vietnam.

The management unit of the bridge project said it was planning to install more cameras on both sides of the bridge to prevent miscreants from endangering drivers, and also deploy a rescue vehicle to help those in need.

The Tan Vu - Lach Huyen Bridge spans 5.4 km (3.4 miles) and has four lanes. It is part of the $523 million Tan Vu - Lach Huyen road project, which spans 15.6 km and connects the Hanoi - Hai Phong expressway to the Lach Huyen international sea port in Hai Phong's Cat Hai District.