Mother’s seventh baby comes out at six kilos plus

By Cuu Long   May 17, 2020 | 04:00 pm GMT+7

A 40-year-old woman in southern Vietnam has given birth to a baby girl weighing 6.1 kilograms (13.45 pounds), twice the average.

A native of Tran De District in Soc Trang Province, the mother was admitted to the provincial Children's Hospital Friday to deliver her seventh child.

She was 40 weeks pregnant and weighed 110 kilos.

As the baby was big, doctors decided to do a C-section, although all her previous children had been vaginal deliveries, each born between 3.6 to 4.8 kilos.  

The baby born Friday is the heaviest delivered to date at the Soc Trang hospital.

"Normally, a baby born at full term weighs 2.5-4 kilos on average," said Nguyen Thi My Ha, director of the hospital.

Despite being born heavy, the baby girl’s health indices were all normal, doctors said.

According to health experts, babies born abnormally heavy could face several problems including respiratory depression and hypoglycemia.

The heaviest baby delivered so far in Vietnam is a boy weighing 7.1 kilos in the northern province of Vinh Phuc in 2017. The second heaviest one is a baby girl in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, born in 2008 weighing almost seven kilos. Two other babies delivered in Da Nang and Quang Nam Province in central Vietnam weighed 6.5 kilos at birth.

