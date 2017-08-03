VnExpress International
Mosquito warrior fights dengue fever through the night in Hanoi

By Ngoc Thanh   August 3, 2017 | 11:15 am GMT+7

The mosquito-borne disease has killed five people in the capital so far this year.

This mosquito spraying truck starts its rounds of Hanoi at midnight, when most local residents are tucked up in bed and the streets are clear.
The truck has been operating since May when the dengue fever outbreak was reported in Hanoi.
A medical worker pours chemicals into the sprayer. “Mosquitoes are most active early in the morning and late in the afternoon, so spraying from midnight helps prevent the disease more effectively,” he said.
The truck makes weekly rounds of all residential areas.
The sprayer can spread the chemicals over a distance of 50 meters, so they can reach high places and houses in small alleys.
Official data shows that more than 8,400 people have contracted dengue fever in Hanoi so far this year, and five of them have died. On a national scale, there have been 60,000 cases and 18 deaths.
