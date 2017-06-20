VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Mosquito alert: Dengue fever spreading across Vietnam

By Nam Phuong   June 20, 2017 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
Mosquito alert: Dengue fever spreading across Vietnam
A boy is treated for dengue fever at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Ngoan

Ten fatalities have been reported so far this year, mostly in the south of the country.

More than 36,000 cases of dengue fever have been recorded across Vietnam so far this year, and the death toll has risen to ten.

Nine of the fatalities were recorded in the south of the country, while one case was reported in Hanoi, according to official government data.

In Hanoi alone, 1,300 patients have been hospitalized with dengue fever, an increase of 2.6 times against the same period last year.

According to the health ministry, the outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease started in mid-April when the temperature started to rise, bringing with it heavy rain.

Vietnam recorded 110,800 cases of dengue fever last year, up 1.9 percent against 2015, but the number of deaths fell 18 to 36.

The country is making efforts to find an effective way to tackle dengue fever, one of the biggest killers out of its 28 common infectious diseases.

There is currently no specific vaccine or treatment for dengue.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam dengue fever
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top