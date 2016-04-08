More Vietnamese fishing boats seized in Thai waters

Illustrative image (Source: bangkokpost.com)



Speaking at a press conference at the Sattahip military port in Chonburi province on April 7, Rear Admiral Watson Booneung, Deputy Commander of Royal Thai Navy Region I, said that ships carrying 37 fishermen were seized at a latitude of 10 degrees 45 minutes north and a longitude of 102 degrees 8 minutes east off Thailand’s coastal province of Trat on the border with Cambodia.



The ships, coded CM 95848 TS, CM 91050, CM 99110 TS, CM 95828 TS and one without a number, were taken to the Sattahip military port.



Crewmembers said they were fishermen from the southern province of Ca Mau who left their hometown on March 27 before being arrested on April 5.



The area they were arrested in is very close to the location where five other Vietnamese boats with 47 fishermen onboard were captured on April 3.



The Vietnamese fishermen are being temporarily detained at a Royal Thai Navy Region I base to await trial.



Watson Booneung revealed that the Thai navy seized a total of 11 boats with 102 Vietnamese fishermen onboard for illegally fishing in Thai waters from April 3-7.



Thailand is increasing its crackdown on ships that infringe its territorial waters as part of its strategy to defend its sea and island sovereignty, he said.



Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand have arrived in the province to support the fishermen. They have asked Thai authorities to handle the matter in a humanitarian spirit in line with national and international law.