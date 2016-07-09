More CASA debris, crew member belongings recovered

Fishermen from the central province of Thanh Hoa have recovered more debris from the CASA-212 and belongings of its crew members in the waters off Hai Phong northern city.

Police from the Hoang Truong Commune, Hoang Hoa District in Thanh Hoa confirmed that local authorities have received more than 130 debris recovered from the CASA-212 aircraft which went missing more than 20 days ago. Initial checks have shown that the debris and belongings were from the CASA-212.

The debris and belongings were recovered by two fishing boats which are owned by Nguyen Huu Duoc and Le Van Thang in Hoang Truong Commune.

One of the debris found was a glass door with the name CASA-212 on it. A wallet with VND6 million ($265) and an identity card belonging to Major Nguyen Ngoc Chu, one of the nine dead crew members, have also been recovered, according to the police.

The recovered debris from CASA-212. Photo provided by locals

Vietnam’s search and rescue teams found all two black boxes of the missing CASA-212-40 patrol plane in late June.

Sea patrol plane CASA C-212 Aviocar 400, operated by the Vietnam Coast Guard, was reported missing on June 16 during a search mission for the Su-30MK2 Vietnamese fighter jet that crashed offshore the central province of Nghe An. The jet had two pilots on board, one of whom, Major Nguyen Huu Cuong, was rescued, but the other, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, 43, was found dead at sea.

